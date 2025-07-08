Philippines summons China's ambassador after Beijing sanctions critical former senator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China's ambassador to Manila was summoned after Beijing imposed sanctions on a former Filipino senator who has been critical of China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials said Tuesday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that it was indefinitely prohibiting former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino from entering China and its territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

The ministry alluded to Tolentino as being among anti-China politicians who have resorted to “malicious words and deeds” that have harmed China’s interests and undermined China-Philippines relations.

"The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Philippine officials said the barring of Tolentino was “inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila summoned China's Ambassador Huang Xilian on Friday and conveyed to him its concern over China’s sanctions.

"While the imposition of such sanctions falls within China’s legal prerogative, the imposition of punitive measures against democratically elected officials for their official acts is inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states,” it said in a statement.

"The department reminded the ambassador that, as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression,” it said, adding that elected officials have a responsibility to inquire into issues concerning national and public interests.

There was no immediate comment from China.

Tolentino, whose Senate term ended last month, authored two bills — the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act — that reaffirmed the extent of the offshore territories of the Philippines and right to resources, including in the South China Sea. He ran for reelection but lost.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the two bills in November, angering China which claims the hotly disputed waterway almost in its entirety.

Tolentino has also accused China of planning to interfere in the mid-term elections in May in the Philippines, and had launched an investigation into alleged Chinese espionage when he was still a senator.

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the South China Sea have spiked in recent years, sparking concern that the United States — Manila’s longtime treaty ally — may get drawn in a major conflict.

Washington lays no claims in the busy waters, a key global trade route, but has warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.