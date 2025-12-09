Chinese premier cites damage from US tariffs, as China's surplus surpasses $1 trillion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Higher tariffs have dealt a “severe blow” to the world economy, China's premier said Tuesday, even as China’s own trade surplus has surged past $1 trillion.

Premier Li Qiang made the remarks at a forum of top international organizations held in Beijing while top Chinese leaders are attending an annual economic planning meeting.

“Starting from the beginning of this year, we’ve seen the stick of tariffs being wielded around the world with growing restrictive measures on the economy and trade, which have dealt a severe blow to the global economy," Li said, without mentioning U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff hikes specifically.

"As the situation has unfolded, the damaging consequences of tariffs hurting both others and oneself have become increasingly evident, and calls from all sides to uphold free trade have grown ever stronger,” Li told the gathering of top representatives from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization.

Trump’s sharply higher tariffs on imports from China and other countries have dented Chinese exports to the U.S. but that has been offset by higher shipments to other global markets. Chinese customs figures reported Monday showed exports to the United States plunged 29% in November from a year earlier in the eighth straight months of declines.

Meanwhile, China's trade surplus in dollar terms for 2025 had already exceeded $1 trillion as of November, while exports rose 5.9% from a year earlier.

Trade friction between Beijing and Washington has eased somewhat after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in late October during a regional economic summit in South Korea. The two sides agreed to dial back earlier steps and extend a truce in retaliatory measures for a year.

With investments in technology rising, outpacing overall investments, Li called for “collaborative innovation,” saying "we need to embrace an open mind and work hand in hand to pursue openness and cooperation.”

The Central Economic Work Conference, the annual planning meeting held this week, follows a top level meeting in October to draft China's plan for 2026-2030. It focused on China's aim to remain a global manufacturing power and build a stronger domestic economy that is more reliant on consumer spending and technological advances.

China's economy grew at a 4.8% annual pace in the last quarter, the slowest pace in a year. However, economists expect growth to hit the official 2025 target of about 5%, thanks partly to strong exports.

___

AP cameraman Borg Wong in Beijing contributed.