A teenage greeter at a Chicago Chili’s restaurant was attacked last week by a rowdy group who were upset about the wait time – and mistook her bidding them farewell as sarcasm.

Brianna Drew, a 19-year-old single mother, says she was punched, kicked and had her hair ripped from her scalp after telling a group at the Chili’s restaurant at Marshfield Plaza last week that it would be a longer wait for a table, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

“I said, ‘It’s going to be another 30 minutes.’ They were upset and started yelling ‘30 minutes’ and being aggressive,” Drew said.

The group decided to leave, but took issue with the standard farewell Drew says she tells every single customer leaving the establishment.

“They decided they were going to leave, I said, ‘Alright, y’all enjoy the rest of your day,’ and they assumed I was being sarcastic and trying to like, play with them. That’s brand standard,” she said.

open image in gallery A group angry about the wait time for a table at a Chicago Chili’s launched a violent attack on the restaurant’s greeter that was caught on shocking video. ( Fox 35 Chicago )

open image in gallery Brianna Drew says the group kicked, punched and ripped out chunks of her hair when she told them it would be a 30 minute wait ( Fox 35 Chicago )

However, instead of leaving, the group, known only as “Jay party of six,” came rushing back into the restaurant. Video taken from a surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured the group launching a violent attack on the young worker.

The footage shows Drew being hit by a woman, and then by a man, before the situation escalated into chaos.

“They are hitting me in my face, hitting me in my head. They are hitting me everywhere,” she said.

Chicago police were called, but the group of attackers had fled by the time officers arrived.

open image in gallery Video shows the group entering the restaurant and talking to Drew, who tells them it would be a 30 minute wait ( Fox 32 Chicago )

open image in gallery After leaving, the group returns and attacks Drew, who was standing near the hostess stand ( Fox 32 Chicago )

open image in gallery Footage shows the group kicking, punching and pulling on Drew’s hair inside the restaurant ( Fox 32 Chicago )

Drew suffered minor physical injuries, including bruises, but says she wants the group arrested and charged following the unprovoked attack.

“At no point did I threaten anyone…They could’ve just left, but they all decided to come back in and attack me,” she said. “I can’t believe that something like this happened to me . If you ask anybody, I’m nice; everyone says I’m nice. The regulars, they love me.”

Drew says Chili’s and the Chicago police are each conducting their own investigations.

Chili’s did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.