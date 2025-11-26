Moment a teenage greeter at Chili’s is attacked by group upset about restaurant’s wait time
The restaurant greeter says the group thought she was joking when she gave them the standard farewell
A teenage greeter at a Chicago Chili’s restaurant was attacked last week by a rowdy group who were upset about the wait time – and mistook her bidding them farewell as sarcasm.
Brianna Drew, a 19-year-old single mother, says she was punched, kicked and had her hair ripped from her scalp after telling a group at the Chili’s restaurant at Marshfield Plaza last week that it would be a longer wait for a table, Fox 32 Chicago reported.
“I said, ‘It’s going to be another 30 minutes.’ They were upset and started yelling ‘30 minutes’ and being aggressive,” Drew said.
The group decided to leave, but took issue with the standard farewell Drew says she tells every single customer leaving the establishment.
“They decided they were going to leave, I said, ‘Alright, y’all enjoy the rest of your day,’ and they assumed I was being sarcastic and trying to like, play with them. That’s brand standard,” she said.
However, instead of leaving, the group, known only as “Jay party of six,” came rushing back into the restaurant. Video taken from a surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured the group launching a violent attack on the young worker.
The footage shows Drew being hit by a woman, and then by a man, before the situation escalated into chaos.
“They are hitting me in my face, hitting me in my head. They are hitting me everywhere,” she said.
Chicago police were called, but the group of attackers had fled by the time officers arrived.
Drew suffered minor physical injuries, including bruises, but says she wants the group arrested and charged following the unprovoked attack.
“At no point did I threaten anyone…They could’ve just left, but they all decided to come back in and attack me,” she said. “I can’t believe that something like this happened to me. If you ask anybody, I’m nice; everyone says I’m nice. The regulars, they love me.”
Drew says Chili’s and the Chicago police are each conducting their own investigations.
Chili’s did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments