At least 4 dead and 50 cars damaged after truck exploded on Chilean highway
Firefighters reported that the blast was felt within a 150 to 200-metre radius
At least four people have died and 17 others have been injured after a liquid gas truck overturned and exploded in Santiago, Chile's capital, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
The driver of the vehicle, who reportedly lost control before the crash, is among the fatalities, a police chief stated.
The incident, which involved a truck affiliated with local gas company Gasco, is now under investigation by the prosecutor's office. Gasco has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Dramatic videos circulating on social media captured plumes of flames rising from the scene in Renca, a northern commune of Santiago, situated near a major highway and industrial zone. Firefighters reported that the blast was felt within a 150 to 200-metre radius, causing damage to at least 50 vehicles.
President Gabriel Boric noted that debris from the explosion struck three local businesses, though no further widespread damage has been reported.
However, the human toll remains severe, with Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, confirming that five individuals are in serious condition. He added, "One has burns covering 100% of their body with imminent risk to their life."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks