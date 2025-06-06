Chile hit by major 6.7 magnitude earthquake

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Friday, causing minor infrastructure damage and cutting power to more than 20,000 people.
The US Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 1.15pm local time at a depth of 47 miles. Its epicentre was located near the coast of the Atacama Desert.
While the quake was felt across several communities in the Atacama Desert region, initial reports confirmed no immediate casualties. Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service said the earthquake's characteristics did not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami along the South American coast.
The quake was at a depth of 104 km (64.62 miles).
Reports suggest it was also felt in Argentina.
