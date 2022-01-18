Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

1-year-old is killed after being hit by two cars while following family dog into the street

Police said they are still investigating the tragic incident

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Thursday 24 April 2025 13:31 EDT
Comments
North Halifax Street near Plaza Boulevard in Daytona Beach, Florida. The intersection is near the site where a 1-year-old child was hit and killed by two cars after wandering into the street while chasing their dog
North Halifax Street near Plaza Boulevard in Daytona Beach, Florida. The intersection is near the site where a 1-year-old child was hit and killed by two cars after wandering into the street while chasing their dog (Google Maps)

A 1-year-old child in Daytona Beach, Florida died after following the family dog into a street, where a pair of cars struck the toddler.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near North Halifax Avenue and Plaza Boulevard, according to Fox 35.

Daytona Beach Police said the child left their home shortly before 8:30pm on April 23, apparently chasing the family dog after it escaped the house.

While following the dog, the child wandered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle, and then again by a second vehicle, according to investigators.

Officers received a call that an accident had occurred involving a child, and upon arrival they found the 1-year-old had sustained severe injuries. First responders transported the child to a nearby hospital, but the they ultimately died from their injuries.

Little additional information about the situation was immediately released. The identity of the child, the identities of their parents, and the conditions of the drivers involved in the incident are currently unknown.

It is also unclear how both the dog and the child managed to exit the house.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Independent has requested further information from the Daytona Beach police department.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in