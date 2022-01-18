1-year-old is killed after being hit by two cars while following family dog into the street
Police said they are still investigating the tragic incident
A 1-year-old child in Daytona Beach, Florida died after following the family dog into a street, where a pair of cars struck the toddler.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night near North Halifax Avenue and Plaza Boulevard, according to Fox 35.
Daytona Beach Police said the child left their home shortly before 8:30pm on April 23, apparently chasing the family dog after it escaped the house.
While following the dog, the child wandered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle, and then again by a second vehicle, according to investigators.
Officers received a call that an accident had occurred involving a child, and upon arrival they found the 1-year-old had sustained severe injuries. First responders transported the child to a nearby hospital, but the they ultimately died from their injuries.
Little additional information about the situation was immediately released. The identity of the child, the identities of their parents, and the conditions of the drivers involved in the incident are currently unknown.
It is also unclear how both the dog and the child managed to exit the house.
The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Independent has requested further information from the Daytona Beach police department.
