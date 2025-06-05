Child, 6, died after inhaling helium from a large Mylar balloon, medical examiner says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old Illinois boy died after inhaling helium from a large, “child-size” Mylar balloon just days after his birthday, according to officials.

Gunner Hyatt likely suffocated and died after inhaling helium from the balloon last Thursday, May 29, WFIE reported.

Hyatt, who had just celebrated his sixth birthday eight days before, was examined by Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes at the family’s home in Mt. Carmel, a city bordering the state of Indiana.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Hyatt’s cause of death was consistent with suffocation due to a Mylar-helium filled balloon, Keepes said. Additional testing will be required to determine the boy’s official cause of death, he added.

open image in gallery Gunner Hyatt, 6, died last week after inhaling helium from a Mylar balloon, according to a medical examiner ( Legacy.com )

Hyatt, born on May 21, 2019, in Evansville, Indiana, was remembered as a “joyful and fun-spirited little boy whose laughter brightened every room and whose heart was full of adventure,” according to his obituary.

The boy, whom his family affectionately referred to as “Gunny Bunny,” loved being outdoors, playing baseball, fishing, or hunting, and cherished his parents and two older siblings.

“Gunner lived life with a fearless spirit, a playful heart, and a smile that will never be forgotten,” the obituary added.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family described Hyatt as “the craziest, most loving little boy.” It had raised over $19,000 as of Thursday morning.

Following his death, the coroner’s office hoped to raise public awareness about the potential dangers of large Mylar balloons that had been forgotten.

“While often seen as harmless decorations, these balloons can pose serious risks – particularly to young children – including the rare but devastating possibility of suffocation and/or helium toxicity,” Keepes said.

The Mount Carmel Police Department and the Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force are also investigating the incident.