Child, 6, died after inhaling helium from a large Mylar balloon, medical examiner says
Gunner Hyatt likely suffocated and died after inhaling helium from a Mylar balloon last week, officials said
A six-year-old Illinois boy died after inhaling helium from a large, “child-size” Mylar balloon just days after his birthday, according to officials.
Gunner Hyatt likely suffocated and died after inhaling helium from the balloon last Thursday, May 29, WFIE reported.
Hyatt, who had just celebrated his sixth birthday eight days before, was examined by Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes at the family’s home in Mt. Carmel, a city bordering the state of Indiana.
Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Hyatt’s cause of death was consistent with suffocation due to a Mylar-helium filled balloon, Keepes said. Additional testing will be required to determine the boy’s official cause of death, he added.
Hyatt, born on May 21, 2019, in Evansville, Indiana, was remembered as a “joyful and fun-spirited little boy whose laughter brightened every room and whose heart was full of adventure,” according to his obituary.
The boy, whom his family affectionately referred to as “Gunny Bunny,” loved being outdoors, playing baseball, fishing, or hunting, and cherished his parents and two older siblings.
“Gunner lived life with a fearless spirit, a playful heart, and a smile that will never be forgotten,” the obituary added.
A GoFundMe set up to help the family described Hyatt as “the craziest, most loving little boy.” It had raised over $19,000 as of Thursday morning.
Following his death, the coroner’s office hoped to raise public awareness about the potential dangers of large Mylar balloons that had been forgotten.
“While often seen as harmless decorations, these balloons can pose serious risks – particularly to young children – including the rare but devastating possibility of suffocation and/or helium toxicity,” Keepes said.
The Mount Carmel Police Department and the Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force are also investigating the incident.
