Protesters try to block vehicles at key immigration building in suburban Chicago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters tried to block vehicles Friday outside a federal immigration enforcement building in suburban Chicago, leading to a confrontation with authorities who used a chemical agent to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of people carrying American flags and signs with the words “Hands off Chicago” were at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Broadview, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Some protesters were taken into custody as white clouds from the chemical agent broke up the group, allowing vehicles to arrive and depart, according to video posted online by local TV crews.

Andre Vasquez, a member of the Chicago City Council at the protest, described it as “tear gas, a little pepper spray, a little mix of both.”

ICE launched a new operation this month with a focus on traffic stops in largely immigrant and Latino neighborhoods and Chicago suburbs.

“They want us to be afraid,” Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat, told reporters at the scene, referring to the crackdown. “They want us to just kind of go into our little corners and not do anything. ... We’re not going to let that happen.”

Activists and local leaders lately have pledged to be defiant, trying to deter agents, warn residents and keep attention on a man killed by an immigration officer last week.

Authorities said agents were pursuing a man with a history of reckless driving who had entered the country illegally. They said Silverio Villegas Gonzalez evaded arrest and dragged an officer with his vehicle. The government said the officer fired because he feared for his life.