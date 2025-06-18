Chicago hospital evacuated over ‘catastrophic’ loss of air conditioning causing ‘oven-like’ conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chicago hospital was evacuated over a “catastrophic” loss of air conditioning that left the inside of the medical center feeling “like an oven,” according to a report.

Weiss Memorial Hospital, in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, said its aging air conditioning infrastructure had not been properly maintained by its previous owners, causing a “catastrophic loss of the air conditioning system,” ABC 7 reported.

Hospital officials said the needed repairs will take several days, as temperatures are expected to continue to rise over the weekend.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but hospital management said repairs would take a long time due to the “aging infrastructure” of the current AC system.

The hospital said 60 of its patients had been transported to other area hospitals in the meantime. No patients remained in the hospital’s care as of Tuesday night.

open image in gallery Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood had to move patients to other hospitals after experiencing a ‘catastrophic loss’ of its air conditioning system. ( Google Maps )

One patient who was discharged described the steamy conditions inside the building.

“To be honest, it’s like an oven. The only thing is, they got a machine like this for air, but it’s for the hallways only. But inside the rooms? No air. Just wind blowing out of the vent,” the patient, Steven Acosta, said.

Hospital staff told NBC Chicago that the center primarily serves geriatric patients between the ages of 80 to 100, for whom the heat was unbearable.

“Today was literally the worst,” one employee said. “They literally evacuated all inpatients and ERs.”

Weiss Memorial Hospital said its outpatient areas and other areas not impacted will remain open. The hospital’s emergency room is redirecting ambulances, but will stay open for any walk-in patients.

Once repairs are complete, the hospital will need to be cooled to a certain temperature before it’s allowed to be reopened, management said.

A spokesperson said one chiller was back online late Tuesday to provide some relief, but all of the others remained non-operational.