Soccer match between Argentina, Puerto Rico moved from Chicago to Florida amid immigration crackdown

A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida because of unrest linked to the immigration crackdown in the city, according to a person familiar with the decision

Debora Rey
Wednesday 08 October 2025 15:00 EDT
National Guard Cities Chicago
A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The friendly match was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago but will be moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

An Argentine Football Association executive confirmed the move to the AP and said it was because of unrest in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the immigration crackdown. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the relocation had not been publicly announced.

