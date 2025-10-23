Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A website that promised to unmask critics of conservative activist Charlie Kirk took tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency donations before going offline, according to a report.

The site “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” was launched hours after Kirk’s assassination on September 10 and pledged to name and shame those who spoke out against him to pursue “the largest firing operation in history.”

It asked supporters to contribute toward “a highly sophisticated enterprise system that will be impervious to Leftist attacks,” and directed them to cryptocurrency blockchains, the technology behind bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Drop Site.

The website’s anonymous developers raised more than $30,000 from supporters between September 12 and 14, according to the outlet.

Now the domain www.charliesmurderers.com has gone dark.

open image in gallery A website that promised to unmask critics of conservative activist Charlie Kirk took tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency before going offline, according to a report ( Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

The group justified asking for crypto donations at the time because it claimed it was working with Fortune 500 and Big Tech data scientists which didn’t come cheap.

“Our reputations are on the line. The people behind this are political operatives that have represented major parties and candidates,” the group previously wrote in a post on X. “Why would we jeopardize that for a 5-figure pay-day?”

The group, which changed its name to the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation, has not posted on X since September 23 and now faces allegations that it has scammed MAGA supporters.

The Independent has contacted the group for comment.

“I want my donation back!” one MAGA account replied to the group in a post on X last month.

“Everybody knows this isnt legitimate,” another said.

open image in gallery The domain www.charliesmurderers.com has gone dark but is still visible via online archive ( archive.today )

“You're exploiting Charlie’s death for followers and profit on X,” someone else said.

Before it went offline, the website featured a list of names, including people’s email addresses and social media handles, who criticized Kirk online.

One of the names on the website included Erin Gudge, who resigned from her role as the board chair of the Philomath School District in Oregon after the controversy.

She wrote on Facebook that she “will not mourn” Kirk’s death and was targeted on the site, resulting in harassment and threats online. “This situation has been terrifying and awful and beyond anything I would want anyone to experience,” she told Drop Site.

Workers across the country were removed from their jobs or faced sanctions for praising or celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that the Pentagon was “tracking closely” any civilian and military employees who celebrated the murder.