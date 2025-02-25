CEO resigns after video of him giving ‘Nazi salute’ at company event goes viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A CEO resigned after appearing to gesture a Sieg Heil in front of a montage of President Donald Trump pictures at a company event and later admitted his “parody fell short.”

Tom Hill, the chief executive of Idaho-based Engineered Stuctures, Inc., stepped down from the construction company Monday after a video of him giving two straight-arm salutes and thumping his chest while on stage during an annual company event went viral last week.

“It is with a heavy heart that announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately,” Hill wrote in a statement shared by the company Monday.

“While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company. Please accept my sincere apologies for the hurt I have caused.”

In the clip, members of the crowd can be heard cheering after Hill’s gesture, which he later admitted resembled a Nazi salute, on stage. At the time of the incident, the CEO said was commenting on the 2024 presidential election, according to a statement released Friday.

The company has more than 1,000 employees and has completed major projects in Southern Idaho, including for Boise State University, and is currently building the ESI Construction Management Building on college grounds.

Tom Hill resigned as ESI Construction CEO on Monday ( Instagram/ESI Contruction )

Hill described the segment of his speech as a “political skit” that mimicked Trump’s signature dance moves and Elon Musk – who bore the brunt of similar Nazi salute accusations during the president’s inauguration on January 20.

“I did so as a commentary on the craziness of our political environment and nothing more,” Hill wrote. “I sincerely regret that my actions offended anyone or could be taken so out of context.”

In a fresh statement Sunday, Hill noted that his initial apology “significantly missed the mark,” and added that his “recent attempt at humor and parody fell short.”

He continued: “That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression and unspeakable atrocities – a reminder of an era that inflicted seep suffering on millions.

Before his departure, the embattled CEO said that ESI Construction was assembling a task force to review workplace practices and its communications at events.

Neil Nelson, the company's current president, will take over as the company’s chief executive.

In a statement Monday, Nelson wrote: “Our focus now is on healing and moving forward. We are dedicated to ensuring that our mission remains clear and that every decision we make reflects the principles that define ESI Construction. I am confident we will emerge a more compassionate company.”

The Independent has contacted ESI Construction for more information.