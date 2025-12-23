Casino gambler made a $25 bet on a slot machine – it paid out a heck of a lot more
The recent jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort follows other big slot wins, including a $224,804 Buffalo Link payout
A gambler at Thunder Valley Casino Resort near Sacramento hit what casino officials are calling a “miracle” jackpot after placing just a $25 bet on a 50-cent slot machine.
According to the casino, the player was spinning the “Dragon Cash Golden Century” machine when the reels lined up to award a $103,803 jackpot, which surprised both the winner and onlookers, given the small size of the wager.
“This really does feel like a Christmas miracle for one of our guests,” Dawn Clayton, resort general manager, said in a news release.
“There is nothing better than seeing someone’s holiday become unforgettable. The excitement on our casino floor right now is incredible.”
Thunder Valley Casino Resort, featuring 3,500 slot machines and 89 table games, did not immediately release the identity of the winner, following the common practice of preserving player privacy.
The jackpot follows a series of slot machine wins at the casino, including a $224,804 payout on the “Buffalo Link” game.
Other recent wins include:
- $213,651 on Buffalo Link
- $211,077 on Buffalo Link
- $210,694 on Buffalo Link
- $192,171 at Criss Cross Poker
- $177,885 on Dollar Storm
- $118,080 on Dragon Cash Happy & Prosperous
- $114,330 on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous
- $109,029 on Dollar Storm
- $212,595.85 jackpot on Buffalo Link
“Our guests tell us all the time that there is something special happening here,” Clayton added. “Whether it is the variety of games, the energy in the casino, or just a little holiday magic, Thunder Valley continues to deliver moments people will never forget.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks