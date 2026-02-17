LA Mayor calls on Olympic Games chairman to step down over Ghislaine Maxwell links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday said Casey Wasserman should step down as chairman of the committee organizing the 2028 Olympic Games following revelations of his interactions with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Files published by the U.S. Justice Department late last month included flirty email exchanges from more than two decades ago between Wasserman and Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with Epstein. He has previously apologized for his association with Maxwell, saying their relationship came before her or Epstein's crimes were revealed.

The board of LA28 last week said Wasserman would stay on as chairman after a review found his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what had already been publicly documented.

"My opinion is that he should step down," Bass said in an interview with CNN.

"That's not the opinion of the board."

The board determined that 23 years ago, before Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell's crimes, Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation.

open image in gallery Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson and president, takes questions from the media during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

LA28 said this was his single interaction with Epstein and shortly after, he exchanged the emails with Maxwell.

The board praised Wasserman's "strong leadership" in running LA28 over the past decade.

Bass said she does not have the power to fire Wasserman and her focus is on preparing the city to host the Games.

"The board made a decision," she said. "I think that decision was unfortunate, I don't support the decision. I do think that we need to look at the leadership."

"However, my job as mayor of Los Angeles is to make sure that our city is completely prepared to have the best Olympics that has ever happened in Olympic history," she said.

"So my focus is a little different, but the behavior of Maxwell, what they were involved in is abhorrent, and it's an issue that I've worked on for a long time."

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Wasserman was putting his talent and marketing agency up for sale, telling employees that he felt he had "become a distraction" to its work and had begun the process of selling the company.