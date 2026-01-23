Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 20 students were taken to the hospital after a Carbon monoxide scare at a Florida school, according to officials.

Everyone at Cypress Junction Montessori’s middle school building in Winter Haven, Florida, was evacuated Friday morning after carbon monoxide detectors went off inside.

Multiple students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, including 11 who were transported by ambulance and 11 who were taken by school bus, the Winter Haven Fire Department told The Independent.

All the students were checked at the scene by medical professionals, and those taken for further treatment either had prior medical issues or were experiencing symptoms that were distressing to them, the fire department said.

Cypress Junction Montessori is a public charter school that teaches preschool through 8th grade. The Independent has reached out to the school for comment.

open image in gallery More than 20 students were taken to the hospital after a Carbon monoxide scare at a Florida school, according to officials ( Google Earth )

There turned out to be no gas leak inside the school, but rather the carbon monoxide detectors were detecting something outside, quite a distance from the middle school building, according to the fire department.

Ventilators were put inside the school as a precaution, and the air quality was deemed “all good,” the fire department said.

Sisters, Luna and Coral Brooks, from the elementary school building, had begun to worry that carbon monoxide would reach their classrooms.

“There were also a lot of police and we were also about to have a fire drill so there was a lot going on. Everybody was OK. But there was a gas that is bad, it was in the other building,” Luna told Spectrum Bay News 9.

open image in gallery Everyone at Cypress Junction Montessori in Winter Haven, Florida, was evacuated Friday morning after carbon monoxide detectors in the school went off (file photo) ( Emily Elconin/Getty Images )

Luna and Coral’s father, Phillip Brooks, said that Cypress Junction Montessori’s principal, Dr. Kris Newman-Lake, had been in constant contact with parents.

“The principal has been emailing the parents all day, kind of keeping us up to date as they can, you know, as things develop. But yeah, it’s never a good day when you see your kids' school on the news with fire trucks and police cars everywhere,” he told the outlet.