Woman leads police on 170-mile pursuit through California before escaping into Mexico

In an alleged stolen minivan, a 29-year-old woman took authorities on a two-hour, 170-mile pursuit through four counties that ended with her escaping to Mexico, officials said.

Deputies responded to reports of a Toyota Sienna taken around 11 a.m. outside of a sober living home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The deputies chased the vehicle at speeds reaching 90 mph, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as the minivan headed south on Interstate 405 into Los Angeles County.

TV news helicopters followed as the minivan swerved to avoid a spike strip that the CHP had placed in its path. A second spike strip attempt also failed, and by noon, the suspect had sped into Orange County on Interstate 5.

After the chase reached San Diego County, the CHP notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection just after 1 p.m. that the vehicle was nearing the border with Mexico.

CHP units were called off from the pursuit on State Route 905 around 1:20 p.m. because of public safety concerns, a common practice for chases near the border to protect officers and motorists.

“We don’t want this car forcing its way through the entry, hurting other people,” CHP Sgt. Esteban Hernandez told the Los Angeles Times.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., CHP officers were notified that the minivan had made its way through the San Ysidro crossing into Mexico, Hernandez said.

Officials at Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for additional details.

The suspect was identified as a woman who lived at the sober living facility in Ventura County.