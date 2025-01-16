Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Capital One outage: Users report widespread deposit issues

The outage was first reported around 6am Thursday morning

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 16 January 2025 11:44 EST
Comments
(The Independent)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A "tech outage" at Capital One on Thursday has left some bank customers unable to access their direct deposits.

A Capitol One representative wrote on X that the outage had been affecting a "variety of functions.” The representative did not say when the bank’s online services would be fully restored.

Reports on DownDetector — which tracks the status of live services — found that outage reports for Capital One peaked around 9am this morning, but have continued through the late morning.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in