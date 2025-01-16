Capital One outage: Users report widespread deposit issues
The outage was first reported around 6am Thursday morning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A "tech outage" at Capital One on Thursday has left some bank customers unable to access their direct deposits.
A Capitol One representative wrote on X that the outage had been affecting a "variety of functions.” The representative did not say when the bank’s online services would be fully restored.
Reports on DownDetector — which tracks the status of live services — found that outage reports for Capital One peaked around 9am this morning, but have continued through the late morning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments