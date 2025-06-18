Cancer patient travels 300 miles to have 15 pound tumor removed after doctors at home refuse to operate: ‘Worse than being pregnant’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 50-year-old cancer patient traveled 300 miles to have a 15-pound tumor removed after doctors at home refused to operate.

Julie Camarillo of Michigan had a large tumor in her stomach. She told Fox 32 Chicago, "It was kind of worse than being pregnant. It was a lot of weight on me.”

Camarillo said a doctor back home “said that he couldn't perform a surgery on me, that it was too entangled and everything.”

But Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria, a surgical oncologist at Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Chicago, figured out a way to remove the tumor with clear margins.

open image in gallery Julie Camarillo of Michigan traveled 300 miles to have an over 15-pound tumor removed from her stomach after doctors at home refused to operate ( Fox 32 Chicago )

"The tumor, 60 centimeters in size, weighed 15 and a half pounds,” Bilimoria told the local outlet. "It was pressing on the stomach, and it was causing her not to be able to eat so well. She's actually losing weight, vomiting many times a day.”

Bilimoria explained the risks of leaving the tumor in Camarillo’s stomach, as it was also pressing on vital blood vessels.

"These are blood vessels you cannot live without. The aorta, the inferior vena cava, these are blood vessels that are crucial to life,” the doctor said.

He added: "At this point, it was either surgery or hospice care. And certainly at 50 we didn't want to try that.”

Meeting Bilimoria was a stroke of luck for Camarillo. Her husband, Frank, was from Chicago and had a cousin who made the connection.

Camarillo had the surgery at the end of May. It took Bilimoria and his physician assistant over four hours to remove the tumor without damaging any of the critical blood vessels.

"I feel a hundred percent," Camarillo said now that the tumor has been removed.

open image in gallery The large tumor was removed with clear margins during a May surgery in Chicago ( Fox 32 Chicago )

Camarillo had first been diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and then again in 2017. Every time the tumor was removed, it grew back.

But Bilimoria said he’s “very hopeful” about the results.

“Nobody can predict the future, but this is the first time she's had a completely margin negative resection,” he said.

Camarillo urged others to “get a second opinion” from other doctors.

“I don't know what I would have done if I didn't reach out to him. He said that I probably would have been dead by Christmas,” she said.