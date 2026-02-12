Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada’s strict gun laws include a ban on assault-style firearms and a national freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Canadian government has banned more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms in recent years.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an immediate ban of more than 1,500 models on May 1, 2020, two weeks after a gunman killed 22 people in Nova Scotia. The ban included two weapons used by that gunman as well as the AR-15 and other weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings in the United States. “Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers,” he said at the time.

open image in gallery Canada Shooting-Gun Laws

More than 12,000 guns were collected and destroyed as part of a compensation program for businesses that ran between November 2024 and April 2025. A similar program for individuals opened last month to compensate gun owners who voluntarily turn in banned weapons by March 31.

Those who do not participate must dispose of or permanently deactivate their prohibited guns before an amnesty period ends October 30.

The national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns took effect in October 2022. It does not apply to those who already were authorized to carry handguns and those involved in shooting sports covered by the International Olympic Committee or International Paralympic Committee.

open image in gallery Canada's prime minister Mark Carney makes a statement in parliament about the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge ( REUTERS )

Such changes are part of what government officials describe as a comprehensive approach to combatting gun violence. Other recent efforts include implementing lifetime background checks and investing in law enforcement and border operations.

The government also has helped fund community projects that raise awareness of “Red Flag” laws that allow anyone to apply to courts to temporarily prevent access to firearms for those who pose a danger to themselves or others.