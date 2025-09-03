Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Homes destroyed as quick-moving wildfire burns through historic California Gold Rush town

The blaze, known as the 6-5 Fire, was caused by lightning, according to CalFire

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 03 September 2025 01:42 EDT
A residents works to stop flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring house as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A residents works to stop flames from a burning home from spreading to a neighboring house as the 6-5 Fire burns through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A quick-moving wildfire has ravaged a historic California Gold Rush town, scorching thousands of acres and destroying homes.

The blaze, which rapidly grew to 6.25 square miles (16.1 square kilometres), forced the evacuation of Chinese Camp Town – a settlement established around 1850 by Chinese miners – and its surrounding highways. At least five properties, a mix of freestanding and mobile homes, were consumed by the flames in the rural community.

CalFire, the state’s chief fire agency, confirmed the devastation, adding that while there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, the fire remained uncontained on Tuesday night.

A firefighter battles the 6-5 Fire burning through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighter battles the 6-5 Fire burning through the Chinese Camp community of Tuolumne County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Outside one house on Tuesday evening, seven people quickly moved large tree branches away from the structure and shoveled sand onto the fire in a desperate attempt to keep the blaze from spreading from the house next door. They worked for about 30 minutes until firefighters arrived. An RV on the property was damaged by the fire.

Fire officials have requested additional resources such as fire engines, dozers and an aircraft.

The blaze, known as the 6-5 Fire, was caused by lightning, according to CalFire.

The town on the main road to Stockton was settled by Chinese miners after they were driven out of a nearby camp, according to Visit Tuolumne County. Originally called Camp Washington, its name was soon changed to reflect the thousands of people from China who settled there.

