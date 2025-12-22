One dead amid heavy rains in California as storms threaten flooding over Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least one person has died after severe flooding hit Northern California, with more bad weather on the way during Christmas week.

The floods killed one person and the weather system that caused the flood dumped as much as six inches of rain in Shasta County, according to Redding Mayor Mike Littau.

Littau did not provide further details about the death.

The dangerous weather continued throughout Sunday night, The New York Times reports. Several counties in Northern California were under a flood warning on Sunday evening, and most of Central California was under a flood watch through Friday.

The heaviest rain and flooding over the weekend was in Shasta County on Sunday. Emergency workers received multiple reports of submerged vehicles and first responders had to rescue some residents who became trapped due to the floods.

open image in gallery A flooded overpass is seen at night in California's Shasta County. Flooding — brought on by atmospheric rivers — in the region left one person in Redding dead. Another atmospheric river is expected to hit the region on Wendnesday ( CHP - Redding/Facebook )

One Redding resident, Jan Bodine, 56, told the Times that she was at home on her couch when the floodwaters rushed in through one of her doors. In the span of an hour, her Christmas presents, clothes, and the floors in all of her rooms had been soaked and, in some case,s destroyed by the water.

She told the paper that she did not own flood insurance as it was too expensive.

“I don’t know what I am going to do,” she said.

In another harrowing incident, firefighters from Truckee were called out to use a ladder to help reach residents stranded on a flooded house near the South Yuba River.

No injuries were reported in that situation.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shared photos of one deputy with the Swiftwater Rescue Team who was chest-deep in water that appeared to be flooding a typical suburban street.

The sheriff's office warned residents not to try crossing flood roadways, noting that the water was "swift and cold and can quickly become overwhelming and life threatening."

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, a series of warm atmospheric rivers brought the rain and flooding to the area.

Atmospheric rivers are — like rivers — narrow, long bands of water. But rather than liquid water, the bands are made up of water vapor. They form over the ocean and carry moisture from the warm tropics into the north.

open image in gallery A picture shows dirty floodwaters filling the streets of Northern California's Redding community. Atmospheric river systems dumped a month’s worth of rain on Redding in the span of just two days ( Redding Police Department/Facebook )

The systems can bring huge amounts of water to regions that typically might not see that level of inundation. In Redding, a month's worth of rain fell on the city just between Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a brief reprieve on Monday, more rain may be on the way for Northern California this week.

Heavy and potentially flooding rain will fall on Tuesday in Northern California, particularly in the northern Sierra Nevada foothills, according to CNN.

Then another atmospheric river is expected to slam the majority of California beginning on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.

More than 17 million people in Southern California — including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara residents — have been put under a Level 3 flooding rain threat, according to the Weather Prediction Center.