Winter to show ‘it’s not quite done’ as Californians brace for huge winter storm

Large swathes of California are bracing for the onslaught of a powerful winter storm, set to bring severe thunderstorms, high winds, and heavy snowfall to mountain regions.

Jacob Spender, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento, has urged residents to take immediate precautions in the coming days.

He advised packing winter safety kits, particularly for anyone planning to travel across the state.

Utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) announced it is deploying artificial intelligence and machine-learning enhanced weather models to strategically position crews and equipment, such as power poles and transformers, ahead of the storm.

The company highlighted that, unlike typical winter weather, this event will "progress in several phases," with multiple storm systems expected to traverse the region, likely intensifying the risks from wind, rain, and snow.

Meanwhile, California's Office of Emergency Services is strategically positioning fire and rescue personnel and resources in areas most susceptible to flooding, mud, and debris flows. Rainfall had already commenced on Sunday across the San Francisco Bay Area, prompting officials to issue warnings of potential flooding.

Forecasters predict that the western slope of the Sierra Nevada, northern Shasta County – including sections of Interstate 5 – and parts of the state's Coast Range could see up to 8 feet (2.4 metres) of snow before the storm dissipates late on Wednesday.

The combination of heavy snow, strong winds, and low visibility is expected to render travel conditions hazardous, verging on impossible.

"It has seemed ‘spring-like’ for a large part of 2026, but winter is set to show it’s not quite done yet," the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post, urging residents to remain vigilant. Further south, residents in parts of Los Angeles, particularly those areas scarred by last year’s devastating wildfires, have been placed under an evacuation warning through Tuesday due to the potential for mud and debris flows. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed she has instructed emergency crews and city departments to be ready to respond to any problems.