A California ski patroller died after he was injured in an avalanche the day after Christmas.

Two ski patrollers were performing avalanche mitigation work Friday morning when they were caught in slide that occurred on Lincoln Mountain, according to a statement from Mammoth Mountain ski resort officials. Both patrollers were caught in the slide and transported to a nearby hospital.

One patroller sustained “serious injuries,” while another was evaluated for possible broken bones, ski resort officials said.

Two days later, officials announced the death of 30-year-old Cole Murphy, the patroller who was critically injured. The second patroller underwent a successful surgery and was recovering from his injuries as of Saturday, according to Mammoth Mountain.

open image in gallery Cole Murphy’s family aid the mountains were where he ‘felt most alive,’ and that his job was a ‘calling’ ( Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol )

“In these tender days, he is held close by the family and friends who cherished him deeply. Cole moved through the world with kindness, intention, and a wholehearted devotion to the life he chose,” Murphy’s family said in a statement.

“The mountain was where Cole felt most alive. It was his place of purpose, his community, and his second home. Serving on ski patrol wasn’t just a role for him—it was a calling,” the statement continues.

Murphy’s family described his partner, Hayley, as “his joy” and “his steady place in the world.”

“Their love was built on adventure, laughter, and a connection that ran deep. She is forever a part of who he was, and always will be,” his family said. “Cole also held his family close, meeting life with an easy smile, a generous spirit, and a warmth that drew people in wherever he went.”

The Mammoth Mountain resort, located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, is a “four-season resort and playground with a summit at 11,053 ft,” according to its website.

open image in gallery Mammoth Mountain is located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another Mammoth Mountain ski patroller died in February following an avalanche on Lincoln Mountain.

Claire Murphy was fatally injured on February 14 while performing avalanche mitigation work in an area called “The Avy Chutes,” in the aftermath of a significant snowstorm that brought six feet of snow in 36 hours, according to Mammoth Mountain officials. Another patroller who was recovered at the scene was uninjured.

The Independent has contacted Mammoth Mountain for comment.