A lightning-sparked wildfire has torn through a grove of ancient giant sequoia trees in California’s Sierra National Forest, with some of the majestic specimens catching fire. The blaze, known as the Garnet Fire in Fresno County, saw flames engulf the towering trees on Tuesday.

Specialist wildland firefighters, equipped with tree-climbing expertise, have been deployed to tackle fires burning within the canopies of these beloved, ancient trees, according to Jay Tracy, a spokesperson for the incident.

To safeguard the sequoias, some of which are estimated to be 3,000 years old, crews have implemented various strategies. These include laying sprinkler lines to boost ground moisture, wrapping trunks in fire-resistant foil blankets, clearing flammable debris from around the bases, and actively patrolling for new hotspots.

Sequoias grow naturally only in a 260-mile (420 kilometers) belt of forest on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California. They have massive trunks and can grow over 300 feet (90 meters) tall.

The sequoia is the world’s largest tree by volume and closely related to the redwood, the world’s tallest.

“These trees are near and dear to the forest and to our community and we want to do our best to protect them,” Tracy said.

The Garnet Fire, which started on Aug. 24, reached the southeast side of the 100-acre (40-hectare) McKinley Grove sometime Sunday night or Monday morning, he said.

The giant trees rely on low-intensity fire to help open their cones to disperse seeds, and flames clear undergrowth so seedlings can take root and get sunlight. The Garnet Fire, however, is more intense, Tracy said.

The blaze has scorched 85 square miles (220 square km) of grass, chaparral and timber in a remote area known for camping and hiking about 60 miles (97 km) east of Fresno. It was about 14% contained as of Tuesday.