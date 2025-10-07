Mystery after 47-year-old woman vanished a week ago while on a hike in California
Sunshine Borjas went missing hiking a popular 2-mile loop that is a popular spot for whale watching
Search crews spent “countless hours” looking for a Bay Area woman who went missing nearly a week ago while hiking on the California coast – before suspending the efforts Monday night.
Sunshine Borjas, 47, was last seen leaving her home in Santa Rosa at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, before driving 30 miles west to Bodega Head to hike, the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said. She has not been seen since and the mystery of what happened to her has baffled rescuers.
Borjas was believed to be hiking alone at Bodega Head, a popular 2-mile loop along the Sonoma Coast that boasts a stunning view of the ocean and is a popular spot for whale watching.
Her family reported her missing around midnight Thursday, SFGate reported.
Borjas’s car was found in the Bodega Head parking lot Thursday morning, but she could not be located.
Following an extensive search over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said Monday that it was suspending its efforts as it awaits new leads on where to continue looking.
The search team spent “countless hours” scouring the Bodega Head area, receiving help from the U.S. Coast Guard and Marine Unit boats, the sheriff’s office said. Drones, search and rescue canines and ground searchers were also utilized in the efforts, the department added.
Authorities described Borjas as being 47 years old, approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall, and weighing about 155 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Borjas was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about Borjas’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department. Police are also asking people who live in the Bodega Head area to check their security cameras for any sightings of Borjas.
