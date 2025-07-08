California hiker suffered injury so gruesome that it took five helicopters and two days to rescue her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California hiker suffered an injury so gruesome that it took five search and rescue helicopters as well as a brutal two-day mission to rescue her, say officials.

The solo female climber had been trekking up Mt. Williamson – a prominent peak in the Sierra Nevada, known for its challenging climbs and stunning views – when she alerted authorities to her emergency at around 3:30 p.m. on July 2 via an SOS alert on her Garmin InReach.

She told authorities that she was “suffering a serious injury to her lower leg, with bone visibly protruding through the skin.”

The woman had fallen while climbing off-route near the West Chute of Mt. Williamson at an elevation of 13,600 feet, the Inyo County Search and Rescue said.

To make the situation worse, she had lost her backpack, which contained essential supplies – food, water, and extra clothing.

“Inyo County’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator quickly established communication with the subject via satellite text, and Inyo County SAR was activated.

open image in gallery A solo female hiker was stranded on Mt Williamson for hours while five helicopters attempted rescue ( Inyo County Search & Rescue )

“Assistance was also requested from California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division Air Operations,” Inyo County SAR said.

However, little did she realize that the weather and the extreme terrain would make it almost impossible for SAR officials to find her.

Minutes after she called, a thunderstorm rolled in across the Sierra, bringing lightning, high winds, and rain.

An already deployed CHP helicopter had to be diverted and landed safely in Lone Pine to pick up two SAR volunteers, officials said. However, the mission had to be abandoned because of dense cloud cover over the mountain.

Then, the mission was accepted by the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, who scrambled to deploy a helicopter and took four Inyo SAR volunteers to approximately 10,500 feet near Shepherd’s Pass just before midnight.

Disaster struck again, as the crew was unable to fly higher due to performance limitations at altitude, which required SAR teams to continue on foot through the night, they said.

As sunrise crept in, the on-foot rescuers managed to reach the base of the West Face and made verbal contact with the solo climber; however, terrain challenges again prevented them from reaching her.

Despite a minor improvement to the weather on July 3, a CHP helicopter returned, “but the subject’s location in a steep, narrow chute exceeded the helicopter’s hoist capabilities,” they said.

It was only when the aircraft deployed two extra SAR crew members 300 feet above the woman that they were able to descend and give her medical aid, almost 23 hours after she fell.

Then came the challenge of trying to get the woman and the SAR crew off the mountain.

Another helicopter, this time, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, attempted a rescue with a longer hoist cable, “but the extreme altitude exceeded aircraft performance limits,” officials said.

open image in gallery Mount Williamson, the second-highest mountain in California and the sixth-highest in the U.S. at 14,379 feet ( Getty )

She was finally rescued by the California National Guard, who at around 7:15 p.m. on July 3 hoisted her into a Black Hawk Spartan 164 and transported her to Bishop Airport, where she was transferred to medical care.

The Black Hawk helicopter returned to extract the remaining Inyo SAR volunteers.

Officials said the “complex, multi-agency operation involved five helicopters over two days and required tremendous coordination, endurance, and technical skill,” with six SAR volunteers in the field and seven more at the base on standby.

“This mission is a powerful reminder of the dangers of high-altitude mountaineering and the extraordinary efforts behind each rescue. The climber’s bravery and composure in extreme conditions were remarkable.”

“Enormous bravery and fortitude was shown by this patient, and all involved were impressed by her ability to remain calm, collected, and alive,” Inyo County SAR said.