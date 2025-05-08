Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of high school baseball coaches in California were suspended after players on their team allegedly hurled racist "PF Chang" chants at a player of Asian heritage on the opposing team.

The incident was reportedly captured on cell phone video, according to KRON4. The footage, taken on April 23, shows a baseball game between Albany and Pinole Valley high schools in East Bay.

During the game, players from Pinole Valley yelled "PF Chang" — a Chinese restaurant chain — at Asian players, and "Baljeet" at Indian players. "Baljeet" refers to an Indian character of the Disney show Phineas and Ferb.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District told KRON4 that two staff members at Pinole Valley High School — Head Coach T'won Blake and Assistant Coach Will Tipton — have been put on administrative leave until an investigation into the incident is completed.

The school district offered the following statement to the broadcaster:

Pinole Valley High School. Two of the school's baseball coaches have been put on administrative leave after members of the players hurled racist insults at members of the Albany High School team during an April baseball game ( Google Maps )

“The district is committed to a fair and thorough process, and we cannot comment further on personnel matters at this time.

“In addition to clarifying the status of our coaches, we want to reiterate that the district’s primary focus remains on ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students. WCCUSD does not tolerate racism or harassment of any kind, and we are committed to identifying those responsible and taking appropriate action in alignment with district policy. The district is committed to a fair process and will act accordingly once the investigation concludes.”

The superintendent of Albany Unified School District also issued a letter to the district, noting that it had filed several complaints over the incident and that officials had spoken to Pinole Valley High School's principal and athletic director.

Eugene Lee, a parent of one of the taunted players, told SFGATE that he heard some of the taunts.

“When the Indian pitcher came in, there were audible chants of ‘Baljeet,’” Lee told SFGATE. “When my son came in, there was a voice who said, ‘PF Chang, is that you?’ My son said he heard them say, ‘He can’t see through those eyes.’”

Albany High School's head coach said the Pinole Valley coach apologized to the team days after the incident, but Lee told SFGATE the apology came across as "generic" and impersonal.

“It was sort of this generic, ‘I know what it feels like to be targeted,’” he said. “I don’t think they really understand.”

Lee has submitted a formal complaint to the school district's Office of Educational Equity alleging racial harassment and has called for Pinole Valley's baseball season to be brought to an end in the wake of the incident.