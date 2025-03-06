Student’s death investigated as possible act of fraternity hazing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A possible act of fraternity hazing is being investigated by local law enforcement following the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student, school authorities confirmed.

Caleb Wilson, who died on February 27, was a mechanical engineering junior at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a member of the school's famed marching band. A university spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that an alleged fraternity ritual, involving Omega Psi Phi, is being investigated.

Chancellor John K. Pierre said on the college’s Facebook page that “an off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death.”

Additional details, including Wilson's cause of death, were not yet available. Police in Baton Rouge have not commented on the investigation.

Ricky L. Lewis, the international president of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., said in a written statement issued on Friday that the organization is aware that authorities have “launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth.”

“We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” Lewis said. It was unclear if Wilson was a fraternity member.

open image in gallery Caleb’s father Corey Wilson mourns alongside other grieving family members ( The Advocate/Javier Gallegos )

In a statement from Wilson's family, published by WAFB-TV, the student was described as an “extraordinary person” who was a “bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him.”

“We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy,” the family said.

Wilson was a trumpet player with the marching band, known as the “Human Jukebox,” which recently played at the Super Bowl. In a statement on the band's Facebook page, Wilson was described as a talented, dedicated and bright soul who “poured his passion” into his studies and music.

“His energy, spirit and impact on those around him will never be forgotten,” the post read.

open image in gallery Mourners dance while holding up pictures of Caleb Wilson during a vigil ( The Advocate/Javier Gallegos )

During the band's performance at one of New Orleans' Mardi Gras parades over the weekend, members played Stevie Wonder's “Love Light in Flight” in honor of Wilson.

“This was more than just a performance, it was a tribute, a farewell and promise that Caleb's legacy will live on,” the band posted on Facebook along with a video of the performance.

Following Wilson's death, the historically Black university indefinitely halted all club recruiting activities, including those related to Greek life. On Tuesday, the university announced its own internal investigation and student judiciary process into the “alleged hazing incident.”

The university statement said that any organization on campus that breaches anti-hazing polices will face “prompt disciplinary sanctions.”

Southern University requires clubs and organizations to undergo anti-hazing training. In 2018, following the death of Max Gruver — a Louisiana State University student who died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house — then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into state several law anti-hazing laws meant to curb hazing and increase penalties.