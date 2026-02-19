Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boneless wings for all!

Days after a judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Buffalo Wild Wings of deceiving customers with its popular boneless wings, the chicken chain promoted a buy-one-get-one-free deal featuring the disputed menu item.

A lawsuit claimed Buffalo Wild Wings bamboozled customers by offering “boneless wings” that were not actually de-boned chicken wings — but a judge tossed the case Tuesday, ruling it had “no meat on its bones.”

The Ohio chain celebrated the ruling in their favor, writing on X Thursday, “They’re called boneless wings and will forever be called boneless wings.”

“Celebrate the court’s decision today with BOGO FREE boneless wings,” the chain added.

open image in gallery Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated a judge tossing a lawsuit against the chain by promoting its BOGO boneless wings deal on social media ( Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wi )

Buffalo Wild Wings’ website homepage on Thursday boasted a BOGO free boneless wings deal each Thursday at select locations. It was not immediately clear if the deal began as a result of the lawsuit or if it had been longstanding. The Independent has contacted BWW for clarification.

The cheeky tweet from the chicken purveyors comes days after Judge John Tharp Jr. in Chicago tossed the suit.

Customer Aimen Halim brought the class action lawsuit in 2023 after his visit to his local Buffalo Wild Wings failed to “meat” his expectations.

Halim argued in the lawsuit that the “boneless wings” served at the restaurant were “more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing.”

He also alleged that the marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ “boneless wings” was false and duped customers. Among many claims, he said it was in violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

However, Buffalo Wild Wings argued that the Seventh Circuit had recognized that many “literally false statements are not deceptive.” The restaurant also pointed to another wing alternative it offers: Cauliflower wings.

open image in gallery Buffalo Wild Wings promoted a BOGO boneless wing deal days after the lawsuit was tossed ( Getty Images )

“A reasonable consumer would not think that BWW’s boneless wings were truly deboned chicken wings, reconstituted into some sort of Franken-wing,” the judge wrote.

"If Halim is right, reasonable consumers should think that cauliflower wings are made (at least in part) from wing meat. They don't, though," he added.

Despite granting the chain's request to dismiss the case, Tharp gave Halim until March 20 to amend his lawsuit to present any additional facts that would allow the case to go ahead.

Buffalo Wild Wings did not immediately return request for comment from The Independent.