Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Buffalo Wild Wings celebrates judge tossing boneless wing lawsuit — here’s how customers can benefit

The lawsuit accused Buffalo Wild Wings of duping customers with its ‘boneless wings’

Isabel Keane in New York
Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated a judge tossing a lawsuit against the chain by promoting its BOGO boneless wings deal on social media
Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated a judge tossing a lawsuit against the chain by promoting its BOGO boneless wings deal on social media (Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wi)

Boneless wings for all!

Days after a judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Buffalo Wild Wings of deceiving customers with its popular boneless wings, the chicken chain promoted a buy-one-get-one-free deal featuring the disputed menu item.

A lawsuit claimed Buffalo Wild Wings bamboozled customers by offering “boneless wings” that were not actually de-boned chicken wings — but a judge tossed the case Tuesday, ruling it had “no meat on its bones.”

The Ohio chain celebrated the ruling in their favor, writing on X Thursday, “They’re called boneless wings and will forever be called boneless wings.”

“Celebrate the court’s decision today with BOGO FREE boneless wings,” the chain added.

Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated a judge tossing a lawsuit against the chain by promoting its BOGO boneless wings deal on social media
Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated a judge tossing a lawsuit against the chain by promoting its BOGO boneless wings deal on social media (Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wi)

Buffalo Wild Wings’ website homepage on Thursday boasted a BOGO free boneless wings deal each Thursday at select locations. It was not immediately clear if the deal began as a result of the lawsuit or if it had been longstanding. The Independent has contacted BWW for clarification.

The cheeky tweet from the chicken purveyors comes days after Judge John Tharp Jr. in Chicago tossed the suit.

Customer Aimen Halim brought the class action lawsuit in 2023 after his visit to his local Buffalo Wild Wings failed to “meat” his expectations.

Halim argued in the lawsuit that the “boneless wings” served at the restaurant were “more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing.”

He also alleged that the marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ “boneless wings” was false and duped customers. Among many claims, he said it was in violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

However, Buffalo Wild Wings argued that the Seventh Circuit had recognized that many “literally false statements are not deceptive.” The restaurant also pointed to another wing alternative it offers: Cauliflower wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings promoted a BOGO boneless wing deal days after the lawsuit was tossed
Buffalo Wild Wings promoted a BOGO boneless wing deal days after the lawsuit was tossed (Getty Images)

“A reasonable consumer would not think that BWW’s boneless wings were truly deboned chicken wings, reconstituted into some sort of Franken-wing,” the judge wrote.

"If Halim is right, reasonable consumers should think that cauliflower wings are made (at least in part) from wing meat. They don't, though," he added.

Despite granting the chain's request to dismiss the case, Tharp gave Halim until March 20 to amend his lawsuit to present any additional facts that would allow the case to go ahead.

Buffalo Wild Wings did not immediately return request for comment from The Independent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in