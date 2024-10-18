Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Federal officials have released a preliminary list of schools impacted by the recall of nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry from BrucePac.

The US Department of Agriculture released the list, which features more than 100 schools across several states, on Thursday. This comes after the agency recalled 11,765,285 pounds of BrucePac products earlier this month due to concerns about listeria contamination.

Schools in Pennsylvania, Florida, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Georgia, Michigan and others have all been impacted, the list shows. These schools purchased the meat from other vendors, meaning it was not provided by the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the agency said.

The recall, issued on October 9 and expanded on October 15 to include the full amount of product impacted, applies to ready-to-eat products from the company.

“The problem was discovered after USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) performed routine product testing of finished product containing RTE [ready-to-eat] poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” the department wrote.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the recall. Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Each year in the US, 1,600 people are infected with Listeria, and 260 people die from the infection, the CDC estimates.

Read the full preliminary list of impacted schools here: