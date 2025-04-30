Why this US zoo is feeding a baby vulture with a hand puppet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby vulture at the Bronx Zoo in New York is being raised with a rather unusual parenting technique: feeding with a hand puppet designed to resemble an adult vulture.

King vultures are known to neglect their young, making hand-feeding crucial for the chick's survival, the Bronx Zoo said on Tuesday.

But to make sure it doesn't imprint on humans, staff train the bird's instincts onto a hand puppet that's crafted to look like a real vulture. The decades-old technique is used to ensure the chick doesn’t identify too closely with its human handlers.

“At this stage of development, our animal care staff are feeding the chick with the Bronx Zoo-made puppet once a day and we are working to ensure it does not imprint on humans," Bronx Zoo Curator of Ornithology Chuck Cerbini said.

“It is a good example of the extent we go to ensure the health of individual animals and of species’ populations.”

open image in gallery A king vulture feeds with the help of a hand puppet ( Terria Clay/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP )

Footage of a feeding session shows someone with their arm clad in black and a puppet that looks like a vulture’s face and beak on their hand, which is used to grab morsels of food and deliver them to the chick’s mouth.

An adult king vulture is placed in an adjacent enclosure that “allows the chick to have exposure to appropriate king vulture behavior," Cerbini said.

“That’s another important step we take to ensure the chick grows into a healthy adult bird and is properly socialized as a king vulture.”

The zoo says it helped develop the feeding technique more than four decades ago when workers there used it to raise three Andean condor chicks, which were then released into the wild in Peru. Hand-puppet rearing has also been used to help bring back the critically endangered California condor.

open image in gallery A king vulture sits during a feeding session ( Terria Clay/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP )

The new king vulture chick, which is yet to be named, is the first of its kind to be hatched at the Bronx Zoo since the 1990s.

The zoo said it wants to make sure the genetics of the chick's 55-year-old father are carried on, as it has only one other living offspring.

King vulture chicks are born with white down feathers and will gradually start developing juvenile feathers in the fourth month.