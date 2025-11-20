Man arrested in Florida over murder and kidnap of ‘vulnerable’ British woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British woman has been found dead in the US after reportedly contacting a man in Florida to request a violent death.

Sonia Exelby, 32, was reported missing by her loved ones in Portsmouth after she failed to board her return flight from Gainesville Regional Airport on 13 October.

After UK police requested assistance through Interpol to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), an investigation was opened which led to the discovery of her body in Marion County on 17 October.

Dwain Hall, 53, was arrested by investigators after he was linked to fraudulent transactions made on her credit cards and now faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, credit card fraud and unlawful use of a communication device.

In posts on social media at the time of her disappearance, her boyfriend said that it was believed that Ms Exelby had arranged to meet someone, and had got into an “extremely vulnerable” situation.

Analysis of her remains confirmed her identity and gave her cause of death as stab wounds.

It has been reported that she met Hall on a website and informed him that she was suicidal, before travelling to meet him.

“Our agents worked with extraordinary speed and unwavering determination to ensure justice was served and closure was brought to the victim’s family,” said FDLE commissioner Mark Glass. “This type of violent crime and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in our state – those who commit such heinous crimes will be held fully accountable.”

“Florida’s tough stance against crime is due largely in part to the professional cooperation between local and state law enforcement. This powerful partnership between my office and the FDLE will continue to come together and bring swift justice,” said Marion County sheriff Billy Woods.

Police forces involved in the investigation included the FBI and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force said: “Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary received a report on Sunday 12 October that 32-year-old Sonia Exelby was missing from her home in Southsea.

“Initial enquiries established that she had travelled outside of the UK prior to the report being received.

“Our officers are liaising with US authorities to assist their ongoing investigation, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement where she is believed to have travelled to, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) to provide support for Sonia’s family in the UK.”