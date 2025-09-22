Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4:

Sept. 28: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 91. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 82. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 79. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 76. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 75. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 71. Actor Steve Hytner (“Seinfeld”) is 66. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 61. Country singer Matt King is 59. Actor Mira Sorvino is 58. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 58. Actor Naomi Watts is 57. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 56. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 50. Rapper Young Jeezy is 48. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 47. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 46. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 44. Musician St. Vincent is 43. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 41. Drummer Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 39. Actor Hilary Duff is 38. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 33.

Sept. 29: Actor Ian McShane (“John Wick,” “Deadwood”) is 83. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 83. TV theme composer Mike Post is 81. Actor Patricia Hodge is 79. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 77. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 77. Country singer Alvin Crow is 75. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 69. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 68. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 62. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 59. Actor Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 59. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 57. Actor Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 56. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 56. Actor Emily Lloyd is 55. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 55. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 54. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 52. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 51. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 45. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 45. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 38. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 35. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 35. Singer Halsey is 31.

Sept. 30: Actor Angie Dickinson is 94. Singer Johnny Mathis is 90. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 86. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 82. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 73. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 73. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall (“Chicago Hope, “Daredevil”) is 75. Country singer Deborah Allen is 72. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 71. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 71. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 71. Actor Fran Drescher is 68. Country singer Marty Stuart is 67. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 64. Actor Eric Stoltz is 64. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 63. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 62. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 61. Actor Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ″The Matrix Reloaded”) is 61. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 61. Actor Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 59. Actor Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 58. Actor Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 56. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 56. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ″Arrested Development”) is 55. Actor Jenna Elfman is 54. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 51. Actor Marion Cotillard (“Public Enemies,” ″La Vie en Rose”) is 50. Actor-musician Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ″Oz”) is 50. Actor Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 45. Actor Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” ″Party of Five”) is 43. Actor Kieran Culkin is 42. Rapper T-Pain is 41.

Oct. 1: Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 90. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 82. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 79. Actor Yvette Freeman (“ER”) is 75. Actor Randy Quaid is 75. Singer Howard Hewett of Shalamar is 70. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 67. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 66. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 63. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 61. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 60. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 57. Actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis is 56. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 51. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 47. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” ″Everwood”) is 45. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 43. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Jurnee Smollett (“Underground,” ″Wanda at Large”) is 39. Actor Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “Captain Marvel”) is 36. Singer Jade Bird is 28. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 19. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 17.

Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 87. Singer Don McLean is 80. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Spenser: For Hire”) is 77. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz is 76. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 75. Musician Sting is 74. Actor Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” ″The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Actor Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 71. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 71. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 70. Singer Freddie Jackson is 70. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 67. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub Allstars is 58. Musician Gillian Welch is 58. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ″The Single Guy”) is 57. Country singer Kelly Willis is 57. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 55. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live With Kelly and Mark,” ″All My Children”) is 55. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 54. Singer Tiffany is 54. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 53. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 52. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 52. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 43. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 37. Actor Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 35. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Hand of God,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 32.

Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 89. Singer Chubby Checker is 84. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg,” “L.A. Law”) is 83. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 75. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 74. Actor Hart Bochner (“Breaking Away”) is 69. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 69. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 66. Actor-singer Jack Wagner is 66. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 63. Actor Clive Owen is 61. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 56. Singer Gwen Stefani is 56. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 54. Singer G. Love is 53. Actor Keiko Agena (“Prodigal Son,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Actor Neve Campbell is 52. Actor Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 52. Singer India.Arie is 50. Rapper Talib Kweli is 50. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 50. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 49. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 47. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 46. Actor Seth Gabel (“Fringe,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 44. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 43. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 42. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 42. Country singer Drake White is 42. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 41. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 41. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 41. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 36. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 37. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 96. Actor Felicia Farr (“The Player,” “Kotch”) is 93. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 84. Actor Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 84. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” “Amen”) is 80. Actor Susan Sarandon is 79. Actor Armand Assante is 76. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” ″L.A. Law”) is 75. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” ″Water for Elephants”) is 69. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 68. Actor Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 68. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 68. Actor Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 67. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 66. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 65. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 64. Singer Jon Secada is 64. Media personality John Melendez (aka “Stuttering John”) is 60. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 58. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” ″Scream 2″) is 58. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men In Trees,” ″ER”) is 56. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 55. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She and Him is 52. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 49. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 47. Actor Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 47. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 47. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook (“Perception,” “Josie and the Pussycats”) is 46. Actor Jimmy Workman (“Addams Family Values”) is 45. Singer Jessica Benson (3LW) is 38. Actor Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” ″Glee”) is 37. Actor Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 36. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 34.