An American tourist has vanished after going on vacation in the Bahamas with his wife to celebrate their anniversary.

Brian Tarrence was last seen leaving a rented apartment in Turks and Caicos just before 3:40 a.m. on June 25, the local police force said. The New Yorker has not been seen since.

Tarrence was staying at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, when CCTV footage caught him walking away from the property without any obvious signs of distress, reported the island news outlet Eagle Legal News. The 51 year-old’s belongings, including his wallet and phone, have also gone missing and his cell is unreachable, the outlet added.

open image in gallery The 51-year-old was captured on CCTV leaving his rented apartment on the early hours of June 25 ( Google Street View )

Private investigator Carl DeFazio, who was hired by the Tarrence family, told The Independent he had been working with local police since his unexplained disappearance.

DeFazio said he was trying to track Tarrence’s credit card and Apple Watch information and anything that could suggest his whereabouts. He added that police and local community had been very cooperative in the investigation, treating it as a high-priority case and that so far there was nothing to suggest foul play.

“They seemed to be having a normal couple of days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road,” DeFazio told Fox News. “We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

DeFazio told Fox Tarrence is a “smart guy,” adding “we don't know what's in his mind or if he did this on his own or if somebody took him in."

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police hunt to find Tarrence, who lives in Manhattan, is now on its eighth day. The missing man’s wife is reportedly assisting with the search efforts.

The couple had arrived on the island on June 21 for what they had intended to be a relaxing break. Tarrence’s brother, Mike Tarrence, told the island outlet The Sun that he last heard from his brother via text the day before they went.

He said the message was short and advised that he and his wife were heading off on holiday but with no further details.

open image in gallery Tarrence and his wife had been celebrating their one-year-anniversary, say family ( Getty/iStock )

“They were there to celebrate their one-year anniversary,” Mike said. “He just said they were going on vacation.”

If anyone has any information on Tarrence’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

All calls will be answered by the Miami-Dade Police, and “no one from RTCIPF will know who called,” adding that the information would be passed on anonymously. Local police advised people not to share information with them via their social media pages.