Huge 410-pound manatee rescued after becoming stuck in storm drain
The male manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando
A manatee, trapped in a Florida storm drain after seeking warmer waters, is now recovering at SeaWorld Orlando following a significant rescue operation.
The 410-pound (186-kilogram) marine mammal became ensnared in the Melbourne Beach drain on Tuesday. A multi-agency team, including fire rescue units, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the University of Florida, and Jack's Wrecker Service, converged to extract the distressed creature.
Its predicament was first noticed by a Melbourne Beach worker, according to Vice Mayor Terry Cronin, who spoke to WESH-TV in Orlando.
“We’re in the process of improving the storm drain across Melbourne Beach. Our people were doing a survey. And one of the surveyors noticed a manatee in what is called a bethel box." Cronin said.
The male manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando, where it is being cared for in one of the park's medical pools, spokesperson Stephanie Bechara said.
“He's breathing on his own, moving independently and showing interest in food. Our teams are adjusting water levels to support buoyancy and comfort as part of his care,” Bechara said.
She said they work to stabilize and rehabilitate rescued manatees so they can ultimately be returned to the wild.
The protected species is still recovering from a mass starvation event. In 2021, officials recorded more than 1,100 manatee deaths, mostly caused by starvation. The state's Fish and Wildlife agency said the number of deaths were down significantly, with 565 deaths recorded in 2024, and 555 deaths in 2023.
Last year, SeaWorld Orlando rescued 56 manatees and has already taken in seven this year.
