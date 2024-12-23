Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A businessman and his family were killed after their small plane crashed into a popular Brazilian town on Sunday.

Brazil’s Civil Defence Agency said the plane crashed into a home and then a mobile phone shop in the crowded residential neighbourhood of Gramado in southern Brazil on Sunday morning.

The plane, reportedly being piloted by Brazilian businessman Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, slammed into the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop, it said. Galeazzi, his wife, three daughters, and other family members were killed in the crash, according to a statement from his company.

At least 17 people have been injured and two among them are believed to be in critical condition. Others suffered injuries due to smoke inhalation, reports said.

Visuals showed a fire breaking out in the area where there were also cafes with tables and chairs laid out alongside the road.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

open image in gallery A man checks the damages on a roof caused by a plane crash at the city of Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery A drone view shows the site of a plane crash in the centre of Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul state ( via REUTERS )

The 61-year-old was travelling with his family members and a company employee to São Paulo, his company Galeazzi & Associados, confirmed in a post on LinkedIn. Reports said all 10 people died in the crash.

“In this moment of intense pain we are deeply thankful [for] the manifestations of solidarity and love that we have received from friends, colleagues and the community,” the statement said. “We also express our solidarity with those who have been affected by this accident in the region.”

The plane took off from Canela airport in Rio Grande do Sul and crashed just a few minutes later in Gramado.

open image in gallery Police carry out an investigation by houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul state ( AP )

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed sorrow over the deaths.

“I hope that the injured have a speedy recovery. The Air Force is investigating the causes of the accident and the federal government is at the disposal of the state government and local authorities to clarify the situation as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Gramado is a popular mountain resort in the Serra Gaúcha hills where tourists especially come around Christmas to enjoy the cool weather, hiking spots, and traditional architecture.

In August, a passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed outside São Paulo and everyone died in the crash.