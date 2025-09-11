Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro found guilty of 2022 election coup plot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of a panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices on Thursday voted to convict former president Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

The far-right politician who governed Brazil between 2019 and 2022 was found guilty on five counts by three members of a five-justice panel.

Prosecutors charged Bolsonaro with attempting to stage a coup, being part of an armed criminal organisation, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, as well as being implicated in violence and posing a serious threat to the state’s assets and listed heritage.

Although his plot failed to enlist enough support from the military to go ahead, it did culminate in the storming of government buildings by Bolsonaro's supporters on 8 January 2023, the justices found.

"This criminal case is almost a meeting between Brazil and its past, its present, and its future," Justice Carmen Lucia said before she voted to convict Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, a reference to previous attempts to overthrow democracy in the country's history.

She added that Bolsonaro acted "with the purpose of eroding democracy and institutions."

open image in gallery Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro protest his Supreme Court trial ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The 70-year-old is currently under house arrest. His lawyers have said that they will appeal the verdict to the full Supreme Court of 11 justices. Bolsonaro, who has denied any wrongdoing, has not attended the court and has sent his lawyers.

The charges carry heavy sentences and could add up to a prison term of more than 40 years.

He faced a close re-election campaign against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022 - an election that Lula went on to win - Bolsonaro's comments took on an increasingly messianic quality, raising concerns about his willingness to accept the results.

"I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory," he said, in remarks to a meeting of evangelical leaders in 2021. "No man on Earth will threaten me."

In 2023, Brazil's electoral court, which oversees elections, barred the far-right politician from public office until 2030 for venting unfounded claims about Brazil's electronic voting system.

The ruling may push Bolsonaro's allied lawmakers to seek some amnesty for him through Congress.

A full debate on sentencing is expected for Friday, after that, the former leader could face increased pressure to pick a political heir to likely challenge Lula in the general elections next year. A conviction could also compel allied lawmakers to seek some amnesty for the former president through Congress.

Bolsonaro’s conviction and its durability will be a test for the strategy that Brazil's highest-ranking judges have adopted to protect the country’s democracy against what they describe as dangerous attacks by the far-right.

Their targets included social media posts that they say spread disinformation about the electoral system, as well as politicians and activists. Sending a former president and his allies to jail for planning a coup amounts to its culmination.

Brazil has suffered more than a dozen attempted coups since 1889, when it became a republic after its last emperor, Pedro II, was overthrown.