Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Missouri resident dies from brain-eating amoeba after water skiing in Lake of the Ozarks

There are typically fewer than 10 cases of the ‘brain-eating’ amoeba reported in the U.S. each year

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 21 August 2025 11:55 EDT
Comments
A Missouri resident has died from a ‘brain-eating’ amoeba after water skiing in the Lake of the Ozarks
A Missouri resident has died from a ‘brain-eating’ amoeba after water skiing in the Lake of the Ozarks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Missouri resident has died from a rare brain infection after water skiing in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The individual died on August 19 at a hospital in the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Wednesday. They had contracted Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba that can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis, also known as a “brain-eating infection,” the department confirmed last week.

Typically, fewer than 10 cases of the infection are reported in the U.S. each year, the state health department said. Infections are “nearly always fatal,” according to the CDC.

The amoeba is typically found in warm freshwater, including lakes, rivers and ponds. While health officials have not confirmed the cause of the resident’s infection, preliminary information indicates they were water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks shortly before falling ill, according to the state health department.

“Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater across the United States; however, infection remains very rare,” the department said.

Infections from the Naegleria fowleri are ‘nearly always fatal,’ according to the CDC
Infections from the Naegleria fowleri are ‘nearly always fatal,’ according to the CDC (CDC/Dr. James Roberts, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta)
Recommended

People can contract the amoeba when water enters through their nose. This allows the amoeba to travel to the brain and damage tissue. The infection can’t spread between people, and it can’t be contracted by swallowing water.

Infections often happen “when it’s been hot for long periods, resulting in higher water temperatures and lower water levels,” according to the CDC. A few infections have also occurred after people used infected tap water to rinse their sinuses or nasal passages, the agency says.

The Lake of the Ozarks is located in central Missouri. Naegleria fowleri is often found in warm freshwater, including lakes, ponds and rivers
The Lake of the Ozarks is located in central Missouri. Naegleria fowleri is often found in warm freshwater, including lakes, ponds and rivers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A child in South Carolina recently died after contracting the amoeba, health officials announced last month. The patient was likely exposed at Lake Murray, but officials aren’t completely certain, the South Carolina Department of Public Health said.

A 71-year-old Texas woman also died from the “brain-eating” amoeba after cleaning her sinuses with tap water, the CDC reported in May. The woman, who was otherwise healthy, died eight days developing “severe neurologic symptoms,” which included fever, headache, and an altered mental status.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in