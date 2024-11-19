Boy, 7, in hospital after being ‘hanged’ in school bathroom by bully, parents say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital with traumatizing injuries after reportedly being hung by his neck by an older boy in a school bathroom in Maryland.

The parents of the second-grader have demanded answers from the school, dismissing suggestions that the incident at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School on Friday was a result of “horseplay.”

“If you look at my son he has marks under his eyes. He still has bruises on his neck from being choked,” the boy’s mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told WUSA. “He’s traumatized. It’s going to take time. This is not something he’s going to just get over overnight.”

A press statement from school principal Carrie Burke, released on Friday, stated: “This afternoon, two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook.

“The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators.”

Administrators responded and were able to help the boy, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support, the statement added.

Medical records shared with WUSA stated that among his injuries, the youngster had sustained a neck contusion, which is caused by blunt trauma to the neck.

Despite the statement put out by the school, the parents have questioned what went on during the incident. It has been suggested that the seven-year-old was being bullied by the older boy – who was in the fourth grade.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. If you’re horseplaying, how do you get caught on a hook? We need answers. I want answers, and we won’t stop until we get answers,” the boy’s mother added.

Their son will not be returning to the school, the parents have said.

An additional statement, put out by the school on Sunday, denied online speculation that there had been a “cover up” of the incident.

“The principal nor the school system are hiding anything,” the statement read. “Rather, we are sharing what information we can while we conduct a full investigation. The investigation is ongoing; speculation about what did or did not happen as well as the circulation of misinformation impedes the investigation process.

“Some comments online have alluded to threats toward staff. While the information circulating is alarming and involves heavy emotions, it does not warrant threats against staff or toward others involved.”