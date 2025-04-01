Multiple pedestrians were injured after a Penske truck rammed into a building in Boston.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Kneeland Street at Harrison Avenue near Chinatown, Boston police told WCVB.
The rental box truck hit at least six people, with four taken to hospitals and another two others evaluated at the scene of the crash, Boston EMS told NBC Boston.
The circumstances leading to the crash are not immediately clear.
This is a developing story...
