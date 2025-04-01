Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Four taken to hospital after box truck hits pedestrians in Boston and crashes into building

What caused the crash is not immediately clear

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Tuesday 01 April 2025 13:59 EDT
Multiple pedestrians were injured after a Penske truck rammed into a building in Boston.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Kneeland Street at Harrison Avenue near Chinatown, Boston police told WCVB.

The rental box truck hit at least six people, with four taken to hospitals and another two others evaluated at the scene of the crash, Boston EMS told NBC Boston.

The circumstances leading to the crash are not immediately clear.

This is a developing story...

