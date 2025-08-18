Two planes forced to return to Boston Logan airport hours apart after midair issues
Both planes encountered issues midair
Two planes were forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport just hours apart on Sunday night after separately experiencing issues midair.
The flights that returned to the airport included Delta flight 464 and American Airlines flight 2616, according to NBC10 Boston.
Delta told the station that its flight was set to fly to Salt Lake City, Utah, when there was an alert regarding one of the plane’s doors.
The plane returned to Logan, where it was inspected by maintenance and cleared to continue. The airline said in a statement that the plane eventually landed safely in Salt Lake City.
"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” Delta told the station.
American Airlines told NBC10 Boston that its flight bound for Philadelphia returned to Boston just after takeoff because of a maintenance issue.
The airline didn’t state what the issue was, but said that the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own steam, and there were no injuries reported.
The plane has since been taken out of service for inspection by the airline’s maintenance team, American confirmed. They added that passengers would be accommodated after the disruption.
"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.
