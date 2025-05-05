Boston councilwoman pleads guilty to federal corruption charges in a kickback scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Boston city councilor on Monday pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges after prosecutors accused her of taking most of an inflated bonus that she paid to a relative who worked for her.

Tania Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. In exchange, prosecutors dropped four wire fraud counts against the 46-year-old lawmaker, who in 2021 became the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the council.

Anderson was going through financial difficulties in 2023, partly because the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission told her it would fine her $5,000 for hiring immediate family members, according to prosecutors. Council members aren’t permitted to hire immediate family members as paid staff.

“Councilor Fernandes Anderson abused her position of trust for personal gain and turned a public checkbook into her own private slush fund,” United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement. “Her constituents deserve better than this. They deserve a city representative who respects the role of public service and does not use the power and position to line her own pockets ... Ms. Fernandes Anderson leaves a legacy not of a selfless trailblazer, but one of fraud, greed, and deceit.”

According to prosecutors, Anderson told her relative that she would give her a $13,000 bonus, which was more than twice as much as the combined bonuses she gave to the rest of the staff. After taxes, the staffer received about $10,000. She withdrew the money in several bank transactions in May and June of 2023 before exchanging texts to meet Anderson in a City Hall bathroom that June 9, where she gave Anderson $7,000 of the money.

The government is seeking a sentence of one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $13,000 when she is sentenced on July 29. Anderson could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the fraud charges. The theft count carried a penalty of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Outside of court, Anderson didn't directly address the allegations that led to her guilty plea. She said she “loved” her constituents and would remain focused on putting together a transitional plan for whomever replaces her.

“When I knew or decided that I needed to agree to a plea, I’ve been planning to make sure that my staff was OK, that my constituents were OK so that there’s a softer landing, that my family, my children are secure and OK,” she said, adding that she hoped the media would forget her in the weeks ahead.

When the plea deal was announced earlier this month, Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said Anderson had agreed to resign. Anderson indicated she planned to do that this summer.

“Our residents look to elected officials to lead with integrity, and the Boston City Council must continue to do just that,” Louijeune said. “I am coordinating with counsel and staff to ensure that the rule of law and the rules of the body are executed effectively as we continue to receive information.”