California firefighters got a break over the weekend from the critical fire weather that fanned the flames of multiple wildfires that tore through Ventura, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties this month.

After battling multiple fires cropping up amid dry and windy weather, a round of weekend rain brought both much-needed relief to the area and a new threat: debris flows and flash flooding in burn scar areas.

“Heavy rain is currently affecting our region, and we urge everyone — especially those in recently burned areas — to stay vigilant. The recent fires have left the soil unstable, increasing the risk of mudslides, flash floods, and debris flows,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department warned.

open image in gallery Firefighters and aircraft battle the Hughes Fire near Santa Clarita ( REUTERS )

That risk is forecast to continue through Monday afternoon around Southern California after debris and mud blocked roads on Sunday.

Of course, there are other health concerns related to the fires for residents returning home, including toxic ash.

“Ash is not just ash. Go back to the garage or what’s in your home. What is your furniture made out of? What are your appliances made out of? What is your house made out of?” Scott McLean, a former deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s communications bureau, told The Associated Press.

“A lot of it’s petroleum product and different composites that are extreme hazards due to fire when they combust,” he warned.

While the majority of the largest and most destructive fires had been more than 90 percent contained by Monday, last week’s more than 6,600-acre Border 2 fire is 43 percent contained.

Wildfires have torn across Southern California since January 7, engulfing more than 57,000 acres.

The Palisades and Eaton fires resulted in the deaths of 28 people and destroyed thousands of homes in just over two weeks.

Where are the fires currently burning?

San Diego County’s Border 2 fire has burned 6,625 acres and is 43 percent contained.

It started last Thursday, forcing evacuation orders around the Otay Mountain area.

But, significant rain showers have led to reduction of fire activity, with nearly a half an inch falling over the area.

Since then, the majority of orders have been lifted, according to KUSI.

The blaze prompted some school closures due to air quality concerns.

open image in gallery The Border 2 fire is seen in this map of the San Diego County area. The fire is more than 40 percent contained ( Cal Fire )

“Firefighters have made great progress slowing the spread of the fire,” Cal Fire officials wrote on social media.

The agency said more than 2,500 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to the incident.

In Los Angeles County, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes fires are all more than 90 percent contained. The Hughes and Eaton fires burned more than 10,000 and 14,000 acres, respectively. The massive Palisades fire spread over 23,448 acres.

What have the impacts been?

open image in gallery The Border 2 fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday afternoon ( Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire )

No fatalities have been reported from the latest fires, but lives have already been upended.

These fires have forced evacution orders and warnings for hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom now have no homes to return to.

While state and local officials have assured impacted Californians that they’re doing all they are able to at this time, emotions in the Pacific Palisades community are running high. Although evacuation orders have been lifted there for select safe zones, a flood watch was in effect.

open image in gallery Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed for safety after debris covered the road when Topanga Creek overflowed. The area was evacuated ( CalTrans District 7/X )

“Palisades residents are grieving a loss that is bigger than property — it’s the weight of the loss of home and community,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a Sunday social media post.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other lawmakers have pushed against the idea of conditions for California to receive aid from the government.

President Donald Trump said he wanted the state to bend on water policy and voter ID laws.