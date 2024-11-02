Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Supporters of Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales stormed a military facility and took soldiers hostage, intensifying a standoff with the government over rape allegations, according to the country’s military.

The Bolivian Armed Forces said in a statement that “irregular armed groups” had kidnapped military personnel and taken control of military units in the central Chapare region, which has emerged as a battleground with supporters of Mr Morales surrounding the area.

The armed forces urged those responsible for the takeover to “immediately and peacefully” abandon the facility and warned that “anyone who takes up arms against the country will be considered a traitor”.

Around 20 soldiers were taken hostage by the armed groups, according to reports citing military sources.

The clashes between supporters of Mr Morales and the government erupted three weeks ago when Bolivian prosecutors launched an investigation into accusations that the ex-president fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl in 2016, classifying their relationship as statutory rape.

Mr Morales has refused to testify in court regarding what he calls trumped-up rape charges.

President Luis Arce condemned the seizure of three military units by supporters of Mr Morales on Friday, calling it “an absolutely reprehensible criminal act that is far from any legitimate social claim of the Indigenous peasant movement”.

Demonstrators block roads amid rising political tensions, in Parotani ( REUTERS )

Mr Arce said: “The taking of a military unit is a crime of treason against the homeland and an affront to the country’s Constitution.”

“We have taken a first step: unblocking Cochabamba towards the west of our country. Now we will continue working until we free this department from the hostage situation to which it is subjected,” he said in another update on X.

Since reports circulated of a possible warrant against him, supporters of the country’s first Indigenous leader have erected roadblocks and fortified areas in Chapare to prevent his arrest.

Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales was in office from 2006 to 2019 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Images and videos showed at least 16 soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs, surrounded by members of the armed group.

Police officers attempted to clear the roadblocks, and 30 were injured after a standoff between security forces and supporters of Mr Morales. More than 50 protesters were arrested.

The coca-growing region of Chapare has emerged as the political bastion and refuge of Mr Morales, who was himself a former coca grower. Loyalist coca growers have kept watch to prevent his arrest.

On Sunday, Mr Morales shared a video claiming his car was shot at in what he described as an “assassination attempt” against him.

The Bolivian government denied claims that it was a targeted attack against Mr Morales, stating that police fired on the vehicle after coming under attack from Mr Morales’s convoy at a checkpoint.