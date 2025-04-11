Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Three people killed and one injured in Florida plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Michelle Del Rey
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 11 April 2025 14:00 EDT
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida Friday afternoon.

The aircraft, a Cessna 310, crashed around 10.20am after departing from Boca Raton Airport around 10.13am. The plane was heading to Tallahassee International Airport. Data from Flightradar24 showed the plane trying to return to the Boca airport shortly after takeoff.

Emergency crew inspect the site of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on Friday
Emergency crew inspect the site of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on Friday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Around 12.30pm, police confirmed the three people on board the aircraft did not survive. A man in his car was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the man drove through a fiery explosion caused by the crash and hit a tree.

Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief for Boca Fire Rescue, told reporters that officials responded to a call about an aircraft in distress. The plane was experiencing mechanical issues before it went down, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the city, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Springer offered his condolences to the families of the victims. “We express our heartbreak at this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and all affected of the deceased.

“We can be grateful in tragic moments like this for the swift action of our Boca Raton Fire Rescue Department and our Boca Raton Police Department, who work to minimize the harm and respond to the immediate concern from the fire.”

Social media footage showed smoke plumes rising from the impact site. Police closed roads in the area due to the crash, including the I-95 overpass at Glades Road eastbound and westbound. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area.

The Cessna 310R is a twin prop aircraft capable of seating up to six people. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and will provide updates.

This is a developing story...

