Veteran reporter Bob Costas returning to NBC to host pregame show

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas is set to make a much-anticipated return to NBC, where he will host the network's "Sunday Night Baseball" pregame show.

His first assignment will see him front coverage of the season opener on Thursday, March 26, as the two-time defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, take on Arizona.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella underscored the significance of Costas's return, telling The Associated Press, "We're trying to make ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ feel big. There's no bigger name associated with baseball than Bob and also great to have him back in the NBC fold."

Cordella added that bringing Costas back "as he sort of winds down his career is the right thing to do. And when we got baseball back, it made a lot of sense."

Costas, who spent 39 years with NBC before his departure in 2019, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. In a statement, he said: "As appreciative as I am of other aspects of my career, especially HBO and the MLB Network, for 40 years, my true broadcasting home was NBC." He continued: "So many great moments, memories, and friendships. Now, I am very grateful to Rick Cordella and Sam Flood for inviting me back in an emeritus role to conclude my career where so much of it played out."

A 29-time Sports Emmy winner, Costas's illustrious career at NBC included hosting 12 Olympic Games, 11 as the primetime anchor, and seven Super Bowls, alongside roles in 10 NBA Finals and seven World Series. Baseball has always been his favoured sport, having called games for NBC from 1982-89 and again from 1994-2000, including the 1995 World Series and main play-by-play for the 1997 and 1999 Fall Classics.

Beyond NBC, Costas also lent his voice to TBS and the MLB Network, where he has been a fixture since its inception in 2009 and was honoured with the Hall's Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence in 2018. He recently announced his retirement from play-by-play duties after the 2024 American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. Costas is also contributing to NBC's NBA coverage this season, narrating opening teases, with additional details expected to be announced.