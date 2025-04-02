Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the summer of 2020, a seemingly ordinary intersection in Washington D.C, home to a modest white church and an unobstructed view of the White House, became a focal point for protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited long-simmering grievances, transforming the corner of 16th and H streets into a hub for demonstrations.

Thousands gathered daily, even before the area was christened Black Lives Matter Plaza, with many establishing a constant presence as support tents and infrastructure materialized.

The protests occasionally turned violent, resulting in a fire at St. John’s Episcopal Church and the destruction of a park building and storefronts.

At other times, the violence was directed at protesters, including when police abruptly used chemical agents to clear out protesters, so President Donald Trump could pose in front of St. John's holding a Bible.

The mural before it was removed ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Later that year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the creation of Black Lives Matter Plaza, with official street signs and “Black Lives Matter” painted in giant yellow letters on a multiblock stretch of 16th Street.

The move was symbolic, but the impact concrete: BLM Plaza became a magnet point for years of political activism. Hundreds of protests started, ended or rallied there. Semi-permanent protesters mingled with tourists; crowds brought vendors and food trucks, creating a street-fair vibe.

But Bowser's move was derided by local activists, who accused her of co-opting an organic movement whose values she did not share. In a brief game of cat-and-mouse, activists erased the stars from the Washington, D.C., flag painted on the street, creating the image of an equal sign; they temporarily changed the message to “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police.”

Despite local resistance, Bowser's act of public defiance established her as a prominent foil for Trump in his first term.

Now, the site has changed again, an indicator of America’s political pendulum swings. Bowser announced early this month that the city would remove the words as she struggled with threats of encroachment from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

The work was supposed to take at least six weeks, but appears to be finishing ahead of schedule. Workers have completed removing the letters.

And the street signs reading Black Lives Matter Plaza have come down.