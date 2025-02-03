Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter, claiming the lives of 67 people.

Authorities are going through the gruesome process of identifying the victims found so far, as families of people on board are forced to wait to have their worst fears confirmed.

Among those who have been identified are the personnel flying the two aircraft. The American Airlines crew included Captain Jonathan Campos, 34, and First Officer Sam Lilley, 28. The Blackhawk crew included Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach.

Below is what we know about them so far.

American Airlines

open image in gallery American Airlines Captain Jonathan Campos ( Facebook )

Captain Jonathan Campos

Captain Campos, 34, was born in New York but grew up in Florida. He attended Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University where he became a certified flight instructor in 2017 and a commercial airline pilot a year later, according to company records seen by Mail Online.

Speaking with the outlet, his uncle Hector Campos said his nephew thrived in the aviation business, saying: “He loved it”.

“We are in complete shock,” Mr Campos said upon learning of his family’s loss.

His alma mater issued a statement on his death, saying: “Our thoughts are with his family and the families and loved ones of all impacted by this tragic accident.”

First Officer Sam Lilley

open image in gallery Sam Lilley was an American Airlines first officer ( Facebook )

American Airlines pilot Sam Lilley, 28, was a “fun, adventurous son and brother” from Richmond Hill, Georgia, his sister Tiffany Gibson told The Charlotte Observer.

She revealed her brother had been visiting her in Goldsboro, North Carolina, with his fiancee, just before the tragedy took place.

Lilley followed in his father’s footsteps by training as a pilot, but worked in marketing before making the career move, said his sister.

“He loved traveling and he loved flying”, she told the outlet.

U.S. Army Blackhawk crew

Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach

open image in gallery Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach was the third pilot killed in the crash ( US Army )

Captain Rebecca M. Lobach was among the crew who was killed on board the training mission collision that occurred close to Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday. She was 28 years old.

Lobach served as an aviation officer from July 2019 to January 2025. She was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Ft Belvoir.

In a statement, Lobach’s family described her as a “distinguished military graduate in ROTC at the University of North Carolina, and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide.”

“Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle,” the heartbreaking statement continued.

During her career, Lobach served as a White House Military Social Aide, even escorting fashion icon Ralph Lauren when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in 2024.

Instructor pilot Andrew Eaves

open image in gallery Chief warrant officer Andrew Eaves ( Facebook )

Instructor pilot Andrew Eaves was a father, husband, and a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army from Noxubee County, Mississippi.

The Army official graduated from Central Academy, Brooksville, according to local newspaper, The Macon Beacon.

His wife, Carrie Eaves identified the pilot as one of the men who died, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Eaves’ niece Kaitlyn Lawrence described him as a man who was “truly a light in a lot of our dark days”.

She added: “Wings of freedom has a whole new meaning now. We love you.”

The Black Hawk’s co-pilot is yet to be named.

Crew chief Ryan O’Hara

open image in gallery Ryan O’Hara was also on board on the helicopter ( Facebook )

Ryan O’Hara was a husband, father, and crew chief on board the Black Hawk. Helicopter crew chiefs are responsible for the maintenance of the aircraft.

O’Hara had formerly attended Parkview Marine Corps JROTC at Parkview High School, Lilburn, where he was described as a hands-on gym member and “a vital member of the rifle team”, according to WTVY.

He, his wife, and their one-year-old lived together in Arlington, Virginia, according to WSBTV.

Parkview High School’s former Marine Corps JROTC Instructor David Erwin told WSBTV that O’Hara had been a “quiet kid” who came out of his shell during his time at Parkview.

When Erwin heard the news, he said: “It was a gut punch. It was a gut punch this morning when I saw that.”

After graduating, he went on to join the U.S. Army and even had a stint serving in Afghanistan, reported the outlet.