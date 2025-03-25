Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Black 5th grader receives a toy monkey and toilet with fake poop in it as fundraising prize

The family of student is asking for an apology from the Long Beach, California, school

Michelle Del Rey
Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 25 March 2025 17:43 EDT
Comments
The family of a Black fifth grader in California is enraged after the child was gifted a monkey with a toilet and poop as a gift for school fundraising
The family of a California Black fifth grader is raising their concerns after the child was gifted a toy monkey, toilet and fake poop as prize for school fundraising.

Genesis Thomas, a student at Mann Elementary School in Long Beach, a Los Angeles suburb, raised $160 for the fundraiser. In return, her teacher gave her the toy, which her great-uncle, Craig Polk, found inappropriate.

“African Americans have been referred to as monkeys throughout history, and for her to receive a monkey... It’s unacceptable, just unacceptable,” he told Fox 11. The family now wants an apology and for the school’s staff to undergo sensitivity training.

The elementary school is located in the city’s upscale Belmont Heights neighborhood, where roughly four percent of residents are Black. It’s unclear if the student was the only one given the toy or if she was targeted in the incident. The highest prize in the competition was a mini fridge.

The family says the youngster was unfazed by the gift.

The student’s family members say they contacted the school’s principal last week and again on Monday, but did not get a response. The Independent has contacted the Long Beach Unified School District for comment.

