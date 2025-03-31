Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 6-12:

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 88. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 87. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 83. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 78. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 73. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 70. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 65. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 60. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 56. Actor Paul Rudd is 56. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 53. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 52. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 50. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 50. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 49. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 48. Musician Robert Glasper is 47. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 44. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 35.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 90. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 87. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 82. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 78. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 77. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 74. Singer Janis Ian is 74. Actor Jackie Chan is 71. Actor Russell Crowe is 61. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 61. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 60. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War On Drugs is 51. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 50. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 50. Singer John Cooper of Skillet is 50. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 49. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 43. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 39. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 37. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 26.

April 8: Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 84. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 84. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 83. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily The News”) is 79. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 78. Film director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 76. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 65. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 63. Singer Julian Lennon is 62. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” ″Under the Dome”) is 62. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 62. Actor Robin Wright is 59. Actor Patricia Arquette is 57. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” ″Revenge”) is 55. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 55. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 54. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 45. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 44. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 41. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 41. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 32. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 28.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 86. Actor Dennis Quaid is 71. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 70. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 66. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 62. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 60. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 60. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 59. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 56. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 50. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 48. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 46. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 45. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 43. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 40. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 39. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 39. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 38. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 38. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 35. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 27. Musician Lil Nas X is 26. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 26. Singer Jackie Evancho is 25.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 73. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 72. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 71. Actor Olivia Brown (“Miami Vice”) is 68. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 68. Singer-producer Babyface is 67. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 66. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 65. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 60. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 58. Comedian Orlando Jones is 57. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 56. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 55. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 50. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 46. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 44. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 44. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 42. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 42. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 41. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 40. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 37. Country singer Maren Morris is 35. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 34. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 33. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 32. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 27.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 93. Actor Louise Lasser is 86. Actor Peter Riegert (film’s “Animal House,” TV’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 78. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 75. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 68. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 64. Country singer Steve Azar is 61. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 59. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 56. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 55. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 54. Rapper David Banner is 51. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 51. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 46. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 41. Singer Joss Stone is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 33.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 85. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 81. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married... With Children”) is 79. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 78. Talk show host David Letterman is 78. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 73. Singer Pat Travers is 71. Actor Andy Garcia is 69. Country singer Vince Gill is 68. Actor Patricia Arquette is 57. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 67. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 67. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 63. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 61. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 57. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 55. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 55. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 54. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 51. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 48. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 47. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 47. Actor Claire Danes is 46. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 46. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 38. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 38. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 38. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 31.